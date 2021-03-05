Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Nastia Liukin's Home Transformation Will Have You Flipping Out

Olympic gymnastic Nastia Liukin recently partnered with Pottery Barn to transform her Texas home. See how she designed her dining room, office and guest bedroom.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 05, 2021 2:30 PMTags
There's no place like home.

For Nastia Liukin, work and other commitments usually forces the Olympic medalist to travel throughout the year. But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on non-essential travel, the 31-year-old gymnast decided to make her Dallas home even more special.

Without hesitation, Nastia teamed up with Pottery Barn to transform her office, guest room and dining room. The results may just have décor lovers flipping out.

"When I walk into my home, I feel at peace. I feel comfort, coziness and serenity," Nastia explained to E! News. "In a normal year, I'm traveling for over 250 days of the year. When I come home, I want to feel like I've just entered my own personal sanctuary away from it all. This space makes me feel just that."

When teaming up with the beloved home furnishing store, the businesswoman worked with a consultant named Kelli who is part of the Pottery Barn Design Crew. Together, they created rooms that even make Nastia's puppy Harley happy.

"I loved being able to share my vision and brainstorm with Kelli and the team, and then see it all come to life," Nastia shared. "Being such a visual person, I loved how we were able to see all the products we chose on the iPad together, by room, before seeing them arrive to my house."

Keep scrolling below to get an inside look into the Olympian's special space.

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Time for Change

After spending more time at home, Nastia Liukin decided to team up with Pottery Barn to transform her dining room, office and guest bedroom. 

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Gather Around

If you're lucky enough to score a seat at Nastia's table, prepare to sit in a stylish Lisbon Cane dining chair that helps brings a global feel to your space.

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Welcome All

For her dining area, Nastia chose a modern farmhouse extending dining table placed above a chunky knit sweater rug. And if you like the oversized mat frames hanging on the wall, the best-selling item is on sale. 

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Go Team

"In collaborating with my clients, feedback and honesty on their part is vital!" Pottery Barn Design Crew member Kelli shared. "Nastia was fabulous about giving her feedback on what she liked, which helped us achieve her vision together." 

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Office of Champions

Now this is how you create a work-from-home office. The Olympian chose a Bolinas upholstered sofa chaise sectional and added a marble coffee table for notebooks, coffee and other necessities. 

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Nap Time

For family and close friends visiting Nastia in Texas, the guest room offers everything from stylish duvet covers to cordless shades that help block out the sun for an afternoon snooze. 

Jillian Dodderer for Pottery Barn
Rest Easy

Nastia added a big style statement to her guest bedroom with two danish leather sling stools. As for the light coming above the bed, guests can thank the Flora Rattan Pendant

