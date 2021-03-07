All the Times Harry Styles Deserved a Grammy for His Style

Watch : Hottest Men at the Met Gala: Harry Styles, Nick Jonas & More

He never goes out of style.

That's right, Harry Styles knows how to deliver a memorable fashion moment. In fact, over the years the "Adore You" singer has become one of the most stylish celebs in Hollywood. Whether he's turning heads on a red carpet or rocking out on stage, the 27-year-old star loves to make bold statements with his fashion.

Who could forget the legendary blue velvet Gucci suit that the One Direction artist wore in 2019 to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony? That same year, Styles stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala, where he donned a sheer Gucci top featuring lace and ruffles.

And while many events have been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Styles is nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammys, which are set for March 14. So, will we get a glimpse of Styles and his award-winning fashion during the ceremony? We'll have to wait and find out.