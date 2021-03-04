Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo Are the Surprise Celeb BFFs We Never Knew We Needed

New friendship alert: Angelina Jolie and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo are officially hanging out.
On March 3, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress was spotted having dinner with the TV star at E. Baldi, a restaurant in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills neighborhood. The pair were joined by some of their children. Angelina is mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with former husband Brad Pitt, while Ellen and her husband, music producer Chris Ivery, share Stella, 11, Sienna, 6, and Eli, 4.
The two accidentally coordinated their looks, too: While Angelina rocked an all-white ensemble, Ellen was her exact opposite in an all-black fit.
Both women are very busy at the moment. Ellen, who is also a producer on Grey's Anatomy, shared with Tracy Smith on CBS News that the series may decide to bow out after the current season.
"I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans," Ellen told the outlet. "I want to make sure we do it right."
As for Angelina, last year she produced and starred in The One and Only Ivan, a Disney+ original about a gorilla who lives in a cage in the mall, and will next appear in the western Those Who Wish Me Dead, based on Michael Koryta's novel of the same name, which is slated for release in theaters and on HBO Max in May.
The Oscar winner is also set to star as Thena in the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Eternals.
In a recent interview with E! News, the humanitarian added that she doesn't mind being busy because she doesn't "value relaxation."
"I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things," she joked about her sometimes chaotic home life. "You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."
Still, a relaxing dinner with a girlfriend is sometimes necessary—and it seems Ellen was very much up for some R&R!