This Month's Best New Beauty Products: March 2021 Edition

Our weakness? New beauty products!
This month is set to be a major month in terms of beauty launches, so get your credit cards ready! Whether you're in need of new makeup or a skincare upgrade, cult-favorite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty and more are dropping products that just might change your life. So start spring cleaning your vanities and cabinets because you'll want to make room for transformative serums, ultra-hydrating moisturizers, brow pencils and much more!
Scroll below to check out our favorite March beauty launches so far.
The Makeup Set + The Beauty Bag
Glossier just launched the cutest beauty bag! And with the bundle, you'll get three of the brand's bestsellers (Cloud Paint + Boy Brow + Lash Slick) and the new bag to store everything.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara
Get the voluminous lashes of your dreams with this 36-hour extreme lengthening mascara that helps build 40% longer lashes! And it won't smudge or flake.
Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex
Packed with peptides, Vitamin C Ester and a Vegetable Triglyceride Complex, this ultra-hydrating moisturizer will smooth, firm and even skin tone.
James Read 20 Minute Self-Tan Collection
Warmer weather is around the corner! In just 20 minutes you can develop a glow, which makes this kit great for days when you're in a pinch. This set includes the tanning mouse, Glow20 Face Serum and a tanning mitt.
Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial Treatment
Charlotte Tilbury's latest product features a resurfacing AHA/BHA/PHA-acid blend and hydrating polyglutamic acid to help you achieve youthful-looking skin.
Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Launching on March 5, this skin-enhancing body tint offers a buildable, blendable coverage that will leave you glowing. Literally!
Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Made with Amla Berry, Vitamin C, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha and Carrot Oil, this transformative serum will visibly boost skin's brightness, even out skin tone, help protect skin from environmental damage, and reduce the appearance of dark spots and acne scars.
International Women's Day - Limited Edition Teeth Whitening System
The female-founded company just released the ultimate self-care kit! Featuring artwork by Jonelle James/Florealie, this set includes 28 teeth whitening strips, comforting gum oil, whitening toothpaste, a jade roller, a gua sha facial massager, a bamboo toothbrush and lip sheet mask!
Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil
We're obsessed with Huda Beauty's new brow pencil! Not only is it an ultra-fine, retractable brow pencil, it's waterproof, too!
