Princess Beatrice Makes Rare Comment About 4-Year-Old Stepson Christopher

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Princess Beatrice loves being a stepmom, according to the royal's new interview.

In honor of World Book Day, Princess Beatrice—who is the eldest daughter of Britain's Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York—spoke about a joy she has found amidst continued lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My stepson has been home schooling. Helping him engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor," she explained to the Evening Standard. "It is amazing how in between video calls and working through technology we have had more time in the day to enjoy reading and it's shown how important is has been to step away from the screen and jump into worlds unknown through the help of books."

Princess Beatrice's 4-year-old stepson Christopher is the child of her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his former partner, the architect Dara Huang. Edoardo and Princess Beatrice, who were longtime family friends before their relationship turned romantic, married in a private ceremony last July, three years after they were first rumored to be dating in 2018.