Princess Beatrice Makes Rare Comment About 4-Year-Old Stepson Christopher

Princess Beatrice loves being a stepmom, according to the royal's new interview.
In honor of World Book Day, Princess Beatrice—who is the eldest daughter of Britain's Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York—spoke about a joy she has found amidst continued lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"My stepson has been home schooling. Helping him engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor," she explained to the Evening Standard. "It is amazing how in between video calls and working through technology we have had more time in the day to enjoy reading and it's shown how important is has been to step away from the screen and jump into worlds unknown through the help of books."
Princess Beatrice's 4-year-old stepson Christopher is the child of her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his former partner, the architect Dara Huang. Edoardo and Princess Beatrice, who were longtime family friends before their relationship turned romantic, married in a private ceremony last July, three years after they were first rumored to be dating in 2018.
Princess Beatrice called reading to Christopher the "best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes," adding, "I have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime."
A passion for reading clearly runs in the family. Princess Beatrice's mother Fergie launched the YouTube series Story Time With Fergie and Friends, where she reads children's books in order to entertain kids during lockdown.
While Princess Beatrice and her husband do not have any children together, her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank just welcomed a little one they named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
Now, Princess Beatrice will have another child to have story time with.