Why Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Is Waiting to Find Out the Sex of Her Baby

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant

Christine Quinn is getting ready to be a mom.

Two weeks after she announced she's expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, the Selling Sunset star opened up about her pregnancy and why she's waiting to find out the sex of the baby.

"I don't really see gender. So it's something that my husband and I both decided that wasn't important," she told People. "We just want a really happy, healthy baby and we're coming up with unisex names right now because I think it's important to have something that goes with whatever our angel wants to be."

While the publication noted Quinn is more than six months along, the 31-year-old real estate agent only recently shared her pregnancy with her fans. As her rep told E! News on Feb. 17, "Christine feels great and is so grateful to be expecting her first child." Now that Quinn has announced the news, her followers are excited to learn more about her little one.

Quinn told People the couple is designing the "nursery neutral" and doing a jungle theme. "I'm excited about that: animals and plants and banana-print wallpaper. It's going to be fabulous and I'm so excited," she added. "So we're doing something that any baby will love regardless of gender. So, we're not concerned about that."