Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Mom Has Called Her by the Wrong Marvel Name for the Past 4 Years

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Answers All Your "WandaVision" Questions

Elizabeth Olsen's role on WandaVision is a marvel to behold, regardless of what you want to call her character.

The actress visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday, March 3, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that her mom, Jarnett Olsen, has adorably been using the wrong name for her Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff, who Elizabeth has been embodying since Captain America: The Winter Soldier hit theaters way back in 2014.

"My mom just told me the other day that she's been calling me the 'Red Witch' for the last—she said four years, but I think I've been doing this for like six or seven," the star shared. "And she just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week."

The 31-year-old Sorry for Your Loss alum went on to say that her mom was confused as to why Elizabeth never thought to point her in the right direction, but as it turned out, the gaffe had been interpreted as a little friendly ribbing.