Howard Stern Teases E!'s Nina Parker After Her Awards Coverage Forces Him to Learn a New Word

Watch : Howard Stern Annoyed By Nina Parker's "Tea" at 2021 Golden Globes!

Howard Stern is done learning new slang terms, and he doesn't want E!'s awards coverage to make him expand his vocabulary.

The legendary radio personality told his audience this week that he watched Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes prior to the awards ceremony on Feb. 28. But the one thing he found hard to swallow was hosts Nina Parker, Sarah Hyland and Brad Goreski's use of the word "tea," which—as probably every human but Howard already knows—is a conversational term popular on social media and in memes, and is synonymous with "gossip."

"They kept saying the word 'tea,'" a befuddled Howard told Robin Quivers on his SiriusXM show. "This was obnoxious. I'd never heard this expression before, but I'm told it's a real expression. Instead of saying the word 'gossip,' they said 'tea,' and it annoys me. I put together a montage for you—see if it annoys you."

Before he played the montage, Howard wasn't quite done venting about the frustration that was brewing.

"Why can't they say the word 'gossip'?" he continued. "Why are they saying 'tea'? I don't like it."