Lori Loughlin Spotted for the First Time 2 Months After Prison Stint

Lori Loughlin is moving forward following her release late last year from federal prison.
As seen in a photo obtained by E! News, the star was spotted volunteering in Los Angeles for food-delivery nonprofit Project Angel Food on Tuesday, March 2. This marked her first public sighting since she was released from Northern California facility FCI-Dublin on Dec. 28 after serving less than two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
In the photo, seen below, the 56-year-old Fuller House actress wore a sweater with "California" printed on it, along with jeans, Converses, face mask and a Project Angel Food cap.
Lori completed her court-mandated 100 hours of community service last month. According to a spokesperson for Project Angel Food, the group is appreciative that she continues to support their cause.
"Lori Loughlin completed her community service in early February," the nonprofit's Head of Communications Brad Bessey tells E! News in a statement. "We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."
E! News also learned that Lori has made it a priority to continue providing food to those in need and has been a frequent volunteer as she keeps up her routes.
As part of her sentencing, the 90210 alum paid a $150,000 fine and still has to complete two years of supervised release.
Husband Mossimo Giannulli is still serving his five-month sentence after a judge denied his request on Jan. 26 to serve the remainder of his time from home.
Lori reported to prison on Oct. 30. A source told E! News at the time that the couple's daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were "very distraught" about their mom's sentence.
At her August sentencing, Lori told her judge, "I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."
The infamous scandal is the subject of Netflix's upcoming documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, which debuts Wednesday, March 17.