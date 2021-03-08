Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Yara Shahidi, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Taking Over the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

From Leslie Odom Jr. to Amanda Seyfried, celebrities showed up and showed out at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Mar. 7. Check out their designer kicks here!

By Cydney Contreras, Alyssa Morin Mar 08, 2021 1:01 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesEventsCritics' Choice Awards
Watch: Watch Amanda Seyfried Prep for 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet is the stuff dreams are made of. 

Yara Shahidi, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet—and brought back the glamour and the fashion that fans missed dearly this past year. 

And they're not the only ones who have ditched their sweatpants and pajama sets in favor of their favorite designer gear. The Critics' Choice nominees dazzled in their finest ensembles for a night on the couch, because who doesn't love an excuse to get all dressed up?

Of course, host Taye Diggs isn't looking too bad himself. This is his third consecutive year as host of the ceremony, and, as per usual, he did not disappoint in the style department.

But of course, the fashion moment to keep an eye out for is Zendaya, who will be awarded the fifth annual SeeHer Award. John David Washington, who played her on-screen love interest in Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, will present the actress with the honor.

photos
Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Best Dressed Stars

To see how Diggs, Amanda Seyfried and more celebs dressed for their night on the town, check out the gallery below!

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Tony Hale

The Arrested Development alum takes the stage at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jared Padalecki

The actor is looking suave as ever with his sleek tuxedo.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Emma Corrin

The Crown actress wins Best Actress in a Drama Series and best dressed at the star-studded ceremony.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Gillian Anderson

The Crown actress goes home a winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers: Endgame actor flashes his million-dollar smile at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Instagram
Alan Kim

The 7-year-old star looks cute in his suit, as he poses next to his dog.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country actress brings the glitz and glamour to the show with her sequins gown.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's one-of-a-kind gown by Christian Dior is truly worthy of an award!

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Maria Bakalova

The actress shines bright in a diamond-adorned gown by Prada.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Orlando Bloom

The Carnival Row star suits up for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton star looks dapper with his brown suit and signature paperboy hat.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Daniel Kaluuya

The actor and award winner looks stylish with his off-white suit.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Javicia Leslie

The Batwoman actress is looking super!

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch

The Superman & Lois stars prove they're one dynamic duo at the annual ceremony.

The CW via Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried

The Mank star brings a pop of color with her bright pink lip and glitzy get-up.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Kristen Bell

The actress is all smiles as she tunes into the event virtually!

Critics Choice Association/The CW
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance

Power couple! The dynamic duo is both relationship and fashion goals at the award show.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Uzo Aduba

The Mrs. America actress lights up the room with her majestic purple design.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association
Taye Diggs

The host himself! Taye showed up and showed out for the special occasion with a regal and timeless tuxedo.

Hayley Grgurich via Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn

Red hot, hot, hot! The Better Call Saul actress brings the heat to the 2021 event with her larger-than-life design by Marmar Halim.

Phoebe Joaquin via Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hamilton star looks sharp and sleek at the award show with his Celine suit. The added gold-chain necklaces and ruffled blouse are a chef's kiss.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA
Michael K. Williams

The actor strikes a pose to show off his stylish brown suit and vibrant turtleneck by Berluti.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Dominique Fishback

The actress and playwright dazzles in an eye-catching Reem Acra gown. From the intricate beading to the billowing tulle bottom, this design is a knock-out.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA
Dylan McDermott

Green with envy! The actor looks dapper in an emerald velvet suit by Emporio Armani for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Heidi Marshall via Getty Images
Audrey Grace Marshall

The Small Time actress lights up the award show with a frilly and fiery red Molly Goddard gown.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for PRADA
Steven Yeun

Hello! Sometimes, the basics are all you need and Steven's classic tux is proof.

