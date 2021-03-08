Yara Shahidi, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars Taking Over the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Watch : Watch Amanda Seyfried Prep for 2021 Golden Globes

The 2021 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet is the stuff dreams are made of.

Yara Shahidi, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stars showed up and showed out on the red carpet—and brought back the glamour and the fashion that fans missed dearly this past year.

And they're not the only ones who have ditched their sweatpants and pajama sets in favor of their favorite designer gear. The Critics' Choice nominees dazzled in their finest ensembles for a night on the couch, because who doesn't love an excuse to get all dressed up?

Of course, host Taye Diggs isn't looking too bad himself. This is his third consecutive year as host of the ceremony, and, as per usual, he did not disappoint in the style department.

But of course, the fashion moment to keep an eye out for is Zendaya, who will be awarded the fifth annual SeeHer Award. John David Washington, who played her on-screen love interest in Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, will present the actress with the honor.