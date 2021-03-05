Nazanin Mandi Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nazanin Mandi knows the power of a good accessory.

Whether she's shooting a new campaign or on-set filming a new movie, the actress is the first to admit her set handbag is essential for a successful day. As she explained to E! News, "I'm the type of woman that needs to be prepared for anything, which means whatever I put in my bag is important and intentional."

Before celebrating the release of her new horror movie Dreamcatcher in theaters now, Nazanin was gracious enough to open up her Givenchy bag and share all the beauty products, books and essentials she had inside.

As you start exploring and shopping for your new favorite item, Nazanin has one piece of advice for fans hoping to feel their absolute best.