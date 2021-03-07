How HBO's The Investigation Sets a New Standard For True Crime Dramas

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

When Swedish journalist Kim Wall went missing in the summer of 2017, speculation ran rampant about the nature of her disappearance.

According to her partner, the 30-year-old journalist had climbed aboard an interview subject's submarine on the night of Aug. 17, 2017. That was the last time she was seen alive.

In the months that followed, Copenhagen police conducted an extensive and thorough investigation into her disappearance, sending divers into frigid waters, interviewing dozens of witnesses and pushing the boundaries of everything they thought they knew about being detectives.

Their work has been retold by Danish actors Søren Malling and Pilou Asbæk in HBO's scripted drama The Investigation. Malling portrays a sobering detective Jens Møller, the Head of Homicide for the Copenhagen Police, while Asbæk plays overworked prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen.

Moller and Buch-Jepsen, as well as Wall's parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall, who are portrayed by Pernilla August and Rolf Lassgård, spoke to director and screenwriter Tobias Lindholm about those long, hard months, which aided in creating an accurate representation of what really happened.