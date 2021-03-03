Solange Reveals She Was "Fighting" for Her Life Amid Hospitalizations

Watch : Tina Knowles Talks Instilling Values Into Beyonce & Solange

Solange is opening up about her physical health journey.

The "Almeda" singer took to Instagram on March 1 to speak candidly about her hospitalizations amid releasing her 2019 album When I Get Home.

"2 year anniversary of the project that literally changed my life," the lengthy post began. "When I first started creating ‘When I Get Home' I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant. He begin [sic] speaking to me. Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it."

Her post continued, "I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on "I am a witness". When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."