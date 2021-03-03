Kathryn Hahn Sounds Off on the "Bonkers" Success of Her WandaVision Song

Watch : "WandaVision" Cast Dishes on Becoming Sitcom Experts

Warning: This article features spoilers for WandaVision.

A 47-second song from WandaVision may be the bop of the year.

We're, of course, talking about the episode seven Agatha Harkness reveal anthem, titled "Agatha All Along." And, as WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she's honestly confused by the short song's success.

"I don't understand it," Hahn, who provided the vocals for "Agatha All Along," told host Seth Meyers. "I know, it's amazing. It's so crazy. Seth, what's happening?"

As she continued, Hahn revealed that she doesn't have social media. So, learning that the track hit No. 1 on iTunes' soundtrack chart and fifth on the Top 100 singles chart was certainly surprising for Hahn.

She continued, "I was also like, 'What?' Like, I don't have social media, so the whole thing was filtered down through like all this—I was like, are you kidding me? So funny. Meanwhile, I'm outside scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap. The whole thing is so bonkers right now."