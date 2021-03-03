Regé-Jean Page's Next Movie Will Include More of Your Favorite Heartthrobs

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Rege-Jean Page's Rumored GF

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page has a new, entirely different Netflix project in the works, with two very familiar faces.

Page, who stars as the Duke of Hastings in the very sexy Shonda Rhimes Regency drama, has joined the cast of The Gray Man, a new thriller for the streamer that also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, E! News can confirm. The project will be helmed by the Anthony and Joe Russo, the team behind four movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame.

Rounding out the cast is Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The titular character, played in the film by Gosling, is Court Gentry, a former CIA operative who now works as an assassin. However, the killer becomes the prey when he is targeted by a former operative, played by Evans, in a worldwide pursuit.