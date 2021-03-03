Elle King Is Pregnant After "Two Very Big Losses"

Elle King is going to be a mom to a rainbow baby.
On Wednesday, March 3, the Ex's & Oh's singer and daughter of Rob Schneider and model London King revealed that she is expecting her and fiancé Dan Tooker's first child together following recurrent pregnancy losses and an infertility battle.
"Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human!" Elle, 31, wrote on her Instagram page. "We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready."
In her post, Elle empathized with women struggling with infertility and pregnancy loss, who may find her post painful. "I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me," she wrote. "So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy!"
"Ps- I would be pregnant when I put out a song called #drunk LOL," she continued, "but what did you expect! (I am a very sober pregnant lady btw [single tear emoji]).
Elle's fiancé wrote on his Instagram Story, "We are pregnant! So excited to be a dad. I love you @elleking."
The singer suffered two pregnancy losses amid a battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to People. The condition causes hormonal imbalances and can lead to irregular cycles, which impacts ovulation. Elle got pregnant naturally after consulting a fertility specialist, found out she was expecting on Dec. 25 last year and is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy, People reported. But the trauma of her past losses still haunt her.
"I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. "You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure," Elle told the outlet. "Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away. Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."
Pregnant women, especially those who have lost pregnancies in the past, tend to keep their pregnancies secret for months, often to avoid feelings of embarrassment or causing disappointment for their loved ones should they suffer a loss. "When I got pregnant, I told my mom, I told my dad, I told my sister, I told my brother, I told my closest friends," Elle said. "Because God forbid I go through that again, I'm going to need my support team. I'm going to need my family and the people that love me to say, 'It's okay.'"
And she is also implementing some advice from her father with regard to handling the rest of her pregnancy. According to People, she has opted not to find out the sex of her and Dan's baby before she gives birth.
"My dad says you get two real surprises in life," she said. "What you have as a baby and when you die."
Elle revealed in October that she and Dan, a 31-year-old tattoo artist, had gotten engaged on their one-year dating anniversary . She shared images of the pair's unique joint proposal in a field in New Mexico.
"We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way," Elle wrote. "So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!"