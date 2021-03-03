Elle King Is Pregnant After "Two Very Big Losses"

Elle's fiancé wrote on his Instagram Story, "We are pregnant! So excited to be a dad. I love you @elleking."

The singer suffered two pregnancy losses amid a battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to People. The condition causes hormonal imbalances and can lead to irregular cycles, which impacts ovulation. Elle got pregnant naturally after consulting a fertility specialist, found out she was expecting on Dec. 25 last year and is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy, People reported. But the trauma of her past losses still haunt her.

"I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. "You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure," Elle told the outlet. "Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away. Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."

Pregnant women, especially those who have lost pregnancies in the past, tend to keep their pregnancies secret for months, often to avoid feelings of embarrassment or causing disappointment for their loved ones should they suffer a loss. "When I got pregnant, I told my mom, I told my dad, I told my sister, I told my brother, I told my closest friends," Elle said. "Because God forbid I go through that again, I'm going to need my support team. I'm going to need my family and the people that love me to say, 'It's okay.'"

And she is also implementing some advice from her father with regard to handling the rest of her pregnancy. According to People, she has opted not to find out the sex of her and Dan's baby before she gives birth.

"My dad says you get two real surprises in life," she said. "What you have as a baby and when you die."