Watch Counting On's Justin Duggar Kiss Wife Claire for the Time in Wedding Day Video

Just a few days after Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot, the Counting On couple took to Instagram to share a video from their wedding day.
The footage, shot by videographer Gabriel Johnson, captured several memorable moments. From the ceremony to the reception, the highlight reel captured it all. Fans also got another look at Claire's gorgeous gown and diamond ring.
But perhaps one of the biggest moments was when the bride and groom shared their first kiss. As Justin's family has previously explained, the Duggars typically don't kiss anyone until they've said, "I do."
After the smooch, the newlyweds smiled and shared a hug. And as they walked down the aisle, Justin pumped his fist in the air.
Justin and Claire tied the knot on Friday, Feb. 26. "Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," the pair said in a statement to E! News. "We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."
The wedding took place three months after Justin and Claire got engaged. As fans may recall, Justin popped the question in November 2020. The two announced they'd entered a courtship two months prior in September 2020. According to TLC, Justin and Claire met in the Spring of 2019; however, their families have known each other for more than 20 years.
Justin is the 14th child of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. Claire also comes from a large family. Per the network, she's the eldest child of six.
Justin and Claire have been celebrating several major milestones lately. Last week, Claire turned 20 and received a birthday shout-out from her husband.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!" Justin, 18, wrote on Instagram. "I'm so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much."