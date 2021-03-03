Tom Brady Reveals Why Daughter Vivian Disapproved of His Recent Viral Moment

Watch : Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Sweetest Moments

Tom Brady is lucky to have at least one sensible decision-maker in his corner, even if that person isn't yet old enough to see a PG-rated film.

The 43-year-old athlete appeared on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, March 2, where host James Corden asked about his infamous viral moment from last month. While he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates celebrated their recent Super Bowl LV victory, cameras caught Tom tossing the NFL's coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another in a situation that easily could have ended up with a the trophy nestling softly at the bottom of the sea.

"I don't remember that quite as well," Tom joked about his lack of sobriety at the time. "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was, This seems like really fun to do."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion pointed out that there were plenty of reasons why the trophy was maybe not the best thing to throw at his pals.