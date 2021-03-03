Chris D'Elia Sued for Allegedly Soliciting Nude Photos From Teenager

Chris D'Elia has been sued by a woman claiming he solicited nude photos from her during a sexual relationship when she was 17 years old.
According to the complaint, which was filed Tuesday, March 2 and has been obtained by E! News, the comedian is being sued for alleged violation of federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography laws.
The suit claims Chris solicited "more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos" from the woman identified as Jane Doe, and that roughly half of these photos and videos were while she was underage. (She is not suing him for having sex with her, as they allegedly had sex in Connecticut, where the age of consent is 16.)
Per the complaint, Jane Doe claims she sent a message to Chris via Instagram in 2014 when she was 17, not expecting him to respond. The suit alleges that Chris, who was on his "Under No Influence" stand-up tour, corresponded with Jane through Snapchat.
"During sex, Defendant D'Elia asked Ms. Doe several times to tell him how old she was," the suit alleges. "She told him she was 17-years-old, and he responded that the fact that Ms. Doe was only 17—a minor—was 'hot.'"
Jane Doe issued a statement through her legal team that was obtained by E! News and read, "When I was in my final year of high school and still a child, I was groomed by a celebrity twice my age. Chris D'Elia abused his status and fame to lure me in, take advantage and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age. I want any other girls out there to know that they are not alone, and it is time to get justice for the mental and physical toll he has put us through."
In a statement issued to E! News, Chris' spokesperson said, "Chris denies these allegations and will vigorously defend against them in court."
Last summer, the 40-year-old Whitney alum faced allegations of previously having sexually harassed underaged girls. He denied all accusations.
In June, Chris was reportedly dropped by his representatives at CAA, WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.
On Feb. 19, the performer posted a YouTube video to break his silence about the scandal by saying sex "controlled my life" and that he had to "take a long, hard look at myself." He said in the video that his relationships were legal and consensual.