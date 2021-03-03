Married at First Sight's Deonna and Greg Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

The Married at First Sight family just became a little bigger.

E! News can exclusively confirm Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are officially parents after welcoming their first child late last month.

"We are so blessed and excited to welcome our baby boy, Declan, into the world," the couple shared with E! News. "We're all healthy and doing well, just happy to be home as a family of three!"

Baby Declan Okotie arrived on Feb. 27 at 8:44 p.m. local time weighing in at 6 lbs., 9 oz. And based on the family of three's latest photo, everyone is in great spirits.

Fans have been watching Deonna and Greg's journey to parenthood on the current season of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. In fact, the duo previously spoke to E! News about how excited they were to become parents.

"I think Greg is going to be a great dad on an account of how he takes care of those around him," Deonna shared last month. "He's very caring, has a huge heart and he really puts it out there on his sleeve."