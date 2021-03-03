Cheer's Morgan Simianer Shares Her Apartment Makeover

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cheer's Morgan Simianer just got the cutest apartment makeover!
Thanks to Decorist and Bed, Bath & Beyond, Morgan's brand new apartment in Dallas, TX is now a dreamy sanctuary. With the help of Decorist designer Hannah Miller, every part of the Netflix star's 775 square feet apartment now serves a purpose and reflects the vision Morgan had in mind when the project first began.
"I just wanted a whole bunch of plants and for the whole environment to feel very homey and to be very comfortable." the 23-year-old explained. "I've always stuck with like very neutral colors and so I kind of got out of my comfort zone a little bit. But I did create a Pinterest board when we first started, and basically it was kind of like a boho vibe type of thing but just very neutral and like toned down. And I just sent it over to Hannah and her whole team and they just kind of came up with this whole idea, and made mood boards off of it. Then, I just kind of picked furniture that I liked, and she just literally brought my vision to life, and it's incredible."
Aside from entertaining friends in her new apartment, Morgan is excited about a lot of things post-pandemic.
"I think probably one of the biggest things is just being able to be around those that I love, like my friends and my family. And yeah, just being able to spend like more quality time with them like without worrying about people getting sick or like spreading like a virus or anything. So, I think I'm looking forward to being able to spend quality time with the people that I love and being able to travel again. I just can't wait to like get back to seeing things and experiencing things and making memories."
With an apartment as cute as hers, we are sure Morgan will make plenty of memories in due time. To check out a few of the incredible pieces in Morgan's apartment, scroll below!
TOV Furniture™ Boboli Velvet Upholstered Armchair with Ottoman in Forest Green
"This is my green velvet chair, which I was very, very hesitant at first because I was like, "a green chair?" It's actually probably one of my favorites. It's grown on me so much, and it's so comfortable to sit in. And it has like little stool with it too, so it's very cute."
Global Caravan™ Marari Rattan Bar Cart in Black
This bar cart is so elegant yet playful. It's perfect for showcasing your favorite beverages and smaller decorative items.
Manhattan Comfort City Theater Panel 2.2 Entertainment Center
This entertainment center is definitely a statement piece and a great use of wall space. Plus, it has plenty of storage with shelves and two cubbyholes with flip-down doors.
Majestic Home Goods™ Faux Fur Sherpa Ottoman Pouf in Cream
Use this adorable faux fur pouf as a footstool, side table or as extra seating for guests.
Bee & Willow™ Home Fireside Jute Braided Rug
This woven braided jute rug looks great in Morgan's living room and it will look great in your home, too! It will match with nearly any aesthetic or theme.
Ren-Wil Prospect 39.5-Inch Round Mirror in Sepia
Open up your space with this round mirror stained with an old-fashioned sepia tone. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms or bathrooms.
Deny Designs Holli Zollinger Banana Leaf Peel & Stick Wallpaper
This affordable wallpaper, which was installed in Morgan's place by Paintzen, is so cute! It will completely transform your space.
Skyline Furniture Charlie Panel Bed in Bali Mist
With a timeless wingback headboard upholstered in a linen blend fabric with a soft contemporary print, this bed is the perfect way to upgrade your bedroom with a single purchase.
Levtex Home Washed Linen Queen Duvet Cover
Morgan has the white version of this 100% washed linen duvet cover! Not only is it simple, it looks so comfortable and cozy.
Midtown Concept™ Mid-Century 2-Drawer Nightstand
We love how seamlessly this mid-century nightstand blends in with the rest of Morgan's room.
Marfa Art Print by Paul Fuentes Photo
Last but not least, everyone needs a little color in their room! This Prada Marfa print is perfect for a fashionista's room or living space.
Up next: 10 Streetwear Pieces You Need From Becky G's PrettyLittleThing Collab.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams.