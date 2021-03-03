What to Expect From The Masked Singer Season 5: Niecy Nash, Wildcard Rounds and More Fake Audience

Watch : Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

The supply of masked celebrities apparently never ever ends.

The Masked Singer is coming back for season five in less than a week with a whole new roster of singing stars, with an extra twist this time around in the form of wildcard rounds. While 10 celebs, in two groups of five, will compete normally throughout the season, other masked singers can crash rounds out of nowhere to compete for the trophy.

Why? Well, it's all in the name of keeping the show new and exciting in its fifth season, according to executive producer Craig Plestis.

"It just adds a freshness to the whole show," he said during Fox's Winter virtual TCA press tour. "And it just brings a whole new life to the series, so we're really excited by it."

The fact that these wildcards join the show later in the game appears to not make a difference in terms of their connection to the audience. EP James Breen teased that one of the wildcards gives "one of the most emotional performances of the season."