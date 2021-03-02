Hilaria BaldwinSerena WilliamsBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Lululemon Items We're Obsessed With This Month

We're head over heels in love with Lululemon's new arrivals!

By Emily Spain Mar 02, 2021 10:13 PMTags
E-Comm: March Lululemon RoundupE! Illustration

If you're looking to freshen up your activewear collection, Lululemon has you covered! From bold new hues, flattering tanks, sophisticated hoodies, and versatile leggings and shorts, we are obsessed with all the new Lululemon pieces that just dropped.

Our favorite? This lightweight, tie-waist top that will make your waist look snatched at the gym.

For more of our favorites from Lululemon this month, scroll below!

Lululemon Align™ Tank

This buttery soft top not only comes in the cutest guava pink shade, it will also provide comfort and support while you are practicing your fitness and wellness routines.

$58
Lululemon

Gloss Trim Run 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve

Ok we are obsessed with this high-neck running top! With an ultra-flattering fit and thumbholes, this top is perfect for the changing weather.

$108
Lululemon

Hotty Hot Short High-Rise Long

With spring weather around the corner, you can never have too many shorts, especially if they are as cute as this pair.

$58
Lululemon

Double Strap Face Mask 3-Pack

Lululemon's face masks always sell out fast! Run don't walk to pick up this unisex 3-Pack.

$28
Lululemon

Dance Studio Jogger

Made with Lightweight, Swift™ Fabric, these versatile joggers can take you from walking the dog to weekend brunch.

$98
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0

This is our all-time favorite shirt from Lululemon! It's a cult-favorite style for a reason. First of all, it features mesh construction for breathability. And it's lightweight and super flattering!

$58
Lululemon

Evolution Short Sleeve Polo

Whether you're hitting the golf course or office, this sophisticated polo will make a great addition to your spring wardrobe.

$88
Lululemon

Align™ Pant 28-Inch

We're loving the new green colorways! The Align Pant is an absolute must for anyone, whether you're a fitness fanatic or just like to feel comfortable at home.

$98
Lululemon

It's A Tie Tee

Looked snatched at the gym with this adorable shirt that has super-soft fabric and a tie-waist.

$68
Lululemon

At Ease Hoodie

We love this sophisticated hoodie! With a four-way stretch fabric, you won't feel restricted. Plus, it comes in nine unique hues!

$148
Lululemon

Ready for more athletic must-haves? Up next: 9 Girlfriend Collective Items We're Obsessed With This Month.

