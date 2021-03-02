Katharine McPhee Says "Biggest Challenge" of Pregnancy Was Fear of Eating Disorder "Relapse"

Watch : Katharine McPhee Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Katharine McPhee got candid about how her recent pregnancy made her worry she was experiencing a "relapse" with her eating disorder.

The Smash alum, who just gave birth to her first child with husband David Foster, revealed that the "biggest challenge" during her maternity journey was facing "body-issue stuff" as her baby bump grew.

On Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast on Monday, March 1, McPhee said, "It just suddenly came up in a way that hadn't been present in a long time."

She explained, "I have felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been sort of like more consistent. But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester."

The 36 year old continued, "I had such a distortion of the way that I looked. I look back at these pictures and my husband was documenting like every day, because I'd be like, 'Take a picture of me now. Am I showing?' And I look back and I'm like, 'Oh my god, why was I so hard on myself?'"