From Lady Gaga to J.Law, Meet Lisa Vanderpump's Many Famous Friends & Fans

Watch : "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" Premieres Mar. 18 on E!

Lisa Vanderpump has certainly made a name for herself.

She's starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, ran a restaurant empire that spans across London, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, started her own non-profit organization—the list goes on.

So it should come as no surprise that over the years, Vanderpump has not only mixed and mingled with some of Hollywood's biggest stars—including Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Mario Lopez, Lance Bass and more—but also befriended them.

In fact, a select few of the posh restauranteur's famous friends are set to appear on her brand new E! series, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.

Premiering Thursday, Mar. 18, the show follows Vanderpump as she entertains a variety of celebrity guests for dinner at her home, the famed Villa Rosa. They'll dine with the posh hostess and play some of her signature games, such as "Rosé Pong," "Diva Croquet" and "Get Pumped."