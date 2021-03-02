Hilaria BaldwinSerena WilliamsBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Express Yourself With the New Coach x Sephora Collection

The whimsical collab includes everything you need to feel and look your best!

By Emily Spain Mar 02, 2021 7:50 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Designer Collaborations
E-Comm: Coach x Sephora

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The highly-anticipated Coach x Sephora Collection collab is here! Just in time for spring, the playful set features animal-shaped makeup palettes, shimmery lip glosses, hydrating eye masks, a nail polish duo and the cutest brush set and holder we've ever seen! Whether you're looking to upgrade your go-to makeup look or trying to find a gift for the makeup fanatic in your life, this collection has something for everyone.

See below for our favorite products from the collection, which is now available to shop at Sephora and Coach

read
Lily Collins' 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Lipgloss Set

This set includes four high-shine, non-sticky glosses infused with peppermint oil for a tingly sensation. Plus, they are vegan and cruelty-free!

$36
Sephora
$36
Coach

Coach X Sephora Collection Tea Rose Eye Mask

Say goodbye to dullness and dark under-eyes! Relax and unwind with these cucumber-rose infused under-eye patches that will aide in soothing irritation and hydrating skin.

$18
Sephora
$18
Coach

Trending Stories

1

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

2

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

3

Degrassi's Jahmil French Dead at 29

Coach X Sephora Collection Rexy Eye Shadow Palette

Give your eye makeup an upgrade with this adorable palette that comes with six eyeshadows in buttery mattes, bold metallics, and soft shimmers.

$38
Sephora
$39
Coach

Coach X Sephora Collection Tea Rose Nail Set

Your nails will be ready for spring thanks to this set that features high-shine pink polish, quick dry two-in-one base/top coat, and nail stickers.

$18
Sephora
$15
Coach

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set

This brush set is so cute! In addition to the fun brush holder, you'll get five face and eye brushes with detachable rings to wear.

$68
Sephora
$64
Coach

Up next: 8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up With Your Skinny Jeans.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

2

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

3

Degrassi's Jahmil French Dead at 29

4

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After "Close Call With Death"

5

Fans Think Heather Martin Was Cut From Bachelor: Women Tell All