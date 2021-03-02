Degrassi's Jahmil French Dead at 29

Jahmil French, who starred as Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has passed away at the age of 29.

The actor was confirmed dead by his friends and co-workers on social media on March 2. "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," tweeted producer Joshua Safran. The two worked together on Netflix's Soundtrack. "Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."

No cause of death has been confirmed. E! News has reached out to French's rep for comment.

French's Degrassi co-star Annie Clark also shared a tribute to her friend. "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," she began in an Instagram message. "We started on Degrassi the same year and I'll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around."