Stylists Reveal the Secrets Behind Dressing the Stars for the Golden Globes

Watch : Watch Amanda Seyfried Prep for 2021 Golden Globes

"If we're going to do this, we're going to do this!"

That's what Elizabeth Stewart, Amanda Seyfried's formidable stylist, told me on a call the Thursday before the 2021 Golden Globes. It was just one my many phone calls, Zooms, FaceTimes—you name it, I had it—leading up to the Feb. 28 event. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the shift to virtual award shows, I was chatting with world-class stylists, designers and industry insiders, trying to get the answers to the one question we all had: What can we expect on the carpet?

It soon became clear there was a trend emerging. People were over sweats and excited to get dressed up again. Not only did they want to pop on a fancy frock and look good, but they also wanted to feel good about it!

If fashion sends a message, this one came in loud and clear: Joy. And I'm declaring it Wearable Optimism!