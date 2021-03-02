Irina Shayk Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Bradley Cooper

Watch : Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: What Went Wrong?

Irina Shayk is giving fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with her ex Bradley Cooper.

During an interview for Elle's March digital cover story, the 35-year-old supermodel spoke about raising 3-year-old daughter Lea with the 46-year-old actor.

While Shayk and Cooper are no longer dating, they continue to put any differences aside for the sake of their child. As the magazine noted, they've been spotted together with their little one on several occasions and Shayk called Cooper "the most amazing dad." But she may not consider this co-parenting.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," Shayk told the publication. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

She also didn't go into too much detail about the ended romance. "My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private," she said. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."