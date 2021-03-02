Irina Shayk Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is giving fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with her ex Bradley Cooper.
During an interview for Elle's March digital cover story, the 35-year-old supermodel spoke about raising 3-year-old daughter Lea with the 46-year-old actor.
While Shayk and Cooper are no longer dating, they continue to put any differences aside for the sake of their child. As the magazine noted, they've been spotted together with their little one on several occasions and Shayk called Cooper "the most amazing dad." But she may not consider this co-parenting.
"I never understood the term co-parenting," Shayk told the publication. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."
She also didn't go into too much detail about the ended romance. "My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private," she said. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."
Still, Shayk knows this won't stop the interest in the exes. "I don't read what is out there," she continued. "Honestly, I'm too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they're doing their job. I'm concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."
Cooper and Shayk broke up in 2019. And while they tend to keep details of their personal lives private, the runway star opened up about the split during a 2020 interview with British Vogue.
"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it's just the nature of a human being," she said at the time. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."
She also reflected on her life as a single parent. "Sometimes, when I say to myself, 'Wow, I'm a single mom,' it can sound a little scary," Shayk noted. "But it's doable, and I think women can really handle a lot of things. I've never had a male figure who came into my life and took care of me. Never."
All in all, it seems like Shayk and Cooper are still on good terms and continue to put their daughter first.
"They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her," a source close to Cooper told E! News last year. "They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends for now. They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her."