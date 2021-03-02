Celebrity Look-Alikes You Need to See

Watch : Carrie Underwood Loves That Reese Witherspoon Mix-Up

Happy Birthday Jessica Chastain—oops, we mean Bryce Dallas Howard!

Come on, you can't really blame us for that mix-up, can you? Even the Jurrasic World star's own father, director Ron Howard, has made that mistake. See, t's not just us who believes the two actresses look very similar. They've even had fun with it themselves!

After a YouTube musical about the Jessica-Bryce comparison—which featured clips from both of the actresses' films and a voice-over by a woman who is singing as if she were Bryce begging to differentiate herself from Jessica, only for Bryce to later post her own epic response video—went viral in 2015, the stars connected and agreed, "We need to use this power for good, and do a movie together playing sisters."

While we're still, ahem, waiting for that movie, The Help co-stars are far from the only celeb look-alikes to leave fans speechless.

Reese Witherspoon was once stopped in a parking lot and asked if she was Carrie Underwood, while Katy Perry winked at her resemblance to New Girl star Zooey Deschanel in her most recent music video with a hilarious alien mix-up. And don't even get us started on all the mishaps that happen when fans ask for the wrong star's autograph.