Joe Alwyn, Jameela Jamil and More Support Taylor Swift After She Calls Out Ginny & Georgia

Watch : Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Series For Sexist Joke

Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke.

As fans of the Grammy winner may recall, the Netflix show caused a stir on social media after taking a dig at the "Love Story" singer's personal life. "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," the line in the show stated, leading "Respect Taylor Swift" to trend on Twitter.

After learning about the mention, T.Swift took to social media on March 1 to call out the show as well as the streaming platform. "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," she tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY."

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," Swift, who released her 2020 documentary via the streaming service, added. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

While neither the show nor Netflix has formally responded to Swift, she's receiving a ton of support online from fans, fellow stars like Jameela Jamil and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.