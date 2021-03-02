Pregnant Halsey Slams Speculation About Her “Fertility and Conception”

Watch : Halsey's Past Relationships: A Timeline

Halsey has said it once and she'll say it again: "Be Kind."

The pregnant singer is open and honest about much of her life, but that doesn't mean she wants people to weigh in. On March 1, she reminded the public to mind its own business when it comes to her motherhood journey and suggested that people should stop theorizing about her process.

Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story, "why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?"

She said, "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

On Jan. 27, the "Without Me" artist announced that she's expecting her first child with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin. The 26 year old wrote on Instagram, "surprise!" along with photos from her creative maternity shoot.

Speculation aside, Halsey has been candid about the challenges she's faced while trying to have a baby—in her own words.