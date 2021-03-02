Hilaria BaldwinSerena WilliamsBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up with Your Skinny Jeans

Now is the time to try out this uber comfortable trend!

By Emily Spain Mar 02, 2021 4:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't heard, skinny jeans are getting the boot and slouchy pants are in! And to be honest, we're not mad about a loose-fitting pant style taking over our wardrobes. Whether you're still working off your quarantine weight gain or want an easy breezy pant for springtime, slouchy pants are a style you'll want to try as you retire your skinny jeans.

Below we've rounded up 8 unique slouchy pant style from places like Free People, PrettyLittleThing, Urban Outfitters and more to get your pant collection started!

It Girl Pant

These high waist pants feature grommet detailing, belt loops and cinched cuffs for an uber stylish look.

$108
Alo Yoga

Drawstring Slouch Wide Leg Pants

Whether you need a pop of blue, yellow, grey or tan in your wardrobe, these super comfortable pants are for you.

$38
$25
PrettyLittleThing

Trending Stories

1

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

2

Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up"

3

John Mayer Responds to Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans on TikTok

ASOS DESIGN Petite High Rise 'Slouchy' Mom Jeans

For those of you who are petite and skeptical of looking weighed down by extra material, these mom jeans will help you rock the trend.

$46
ASOS

Tie Dye Utility Pant

We're obsessed with these pants! These slouchy bottoms feature the cutest print for springtime.

$148
Free People

Levi’s Dad Jean – Rad Dad

These jeans are the perfect staple for your wardrobe! The high rise style offers a relaxed fit through the straight leg that falls at the ankle.

$98
Urban Outfitters

D-Concias 009RQ

These Diesel jeans are a must-have to attain the ultimate cool girl look.

$275
Diesel

Ali Pant

With a balloon-style design with elastic hems, these pants are perfect for throwing on after a big meal. Plus, they have pockets!

$50
Free People

Relaxed Boyfriend Chino Pants

With six different colors to choose from, you're bound to find a pair of chino pants that match your aesthetic.

$78
Free People

