Britney Spears Says She's Focused on "Healing" Following a Year of "Craziness"

Britney Spears hopes to rid herself of any "Toxic" energy following a year of "craziness."
On Monday, March 1, the pop star reflected on the past year, writing on Instagram, "I feel like God's tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation… prayer... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well !!!"
"This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!" She continued, "This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"
The mom of two added that she hopes everyone experiences a "deep healing" as the country approaches one year since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Fans believe Britney's Instagram post is about more than just the pandemic. As Justin Mikita commented, "We are devoted to the tea too Brit!!!!! We need the T!!!!"
For the last two years, the singer has been working to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as a conservator of her estate and person.
Though she has not spoken publicly about the debacle, her former assistant and other individuals, who worked closely with the pop star, spoke to The New York Times for the FX docuseries Framing Britney Spears. Their statements about her decline in mental health and the events leading to her being placed in a conservatorship has brought renewed attention to her plight.
The series also raised questions about Britney's ability to speak for herself, causing some to wonder if she writes her own Instagram posts.
Speculation was heightened when the star wrote on Instagram, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."
Until Britney can set the record straight herself, fans are left to wonder if her captions are secret messages or Britney being Britney.