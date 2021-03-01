2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Golden GlobesMeghan & HarryTiger WoodsBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

What's Next For The Crown After All Those Golden Globes

The current cast of The Crown just won a bunch of awards at the Golden Globes, but a new cast is on its way. Here's everything we know about the future of the Netflix hit!

By Lauren Piester Mar 01, 2021 9:17 PMTags
TVGolden GlobesCelebritiesEntertainmentThe Crown
Watch: Josh O'Connor Actually Didn't Want to Audition for "The Crown"

Congratulations, once again, to The Crown

The Netflix drama was showered with awards at the Golden Globes this weekend, with acting trophies for Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson and a major win for the show in the Best TV Series, Drama category. While season five will still be competing at the 2021 Emmys, the Globes wins were inarguably a great way to begin the send off for the show's current cast, since a new one is about to take over for the final two seasons. 

Elizabeth Debicki in particular has got some big shoes to fill. Debicki plays the new Princess Diana, picking up where relative newcomer Corrin left off. Corrin only got to portray the beloved princess for one season, but she made quite the splash during her short time at the palace. In fact, she was nominated against the Queen herself, Olivia Colman, and she still won. 

photos
History-Makers at the 2021 Golden Globes

Colman will be succeeded as Elizabeth by Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton, while supporting actress nominee Helena Bonham Carter will be succeeded by Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret. O'Connor's role of Prince Charles will reportedly be played by Dominic West

Everything we currently know about The Crown's final two seasons can be found below!

Netflix
How Much of The Crown Is Left?

There are two more seasons to go before the tiaras and tea sets get put away for good (or at least until creator Peter Morgan decides to get them out again). Season five is next, and season six will be the last. 

Netflix
When Will Season 5 Arrive?

This is the bad news: 2022! 

That may feel a few lightyears away, but it's a regular schedule for the series. Season one came out in 2016, followed by season two in 2017. Season three arrived in 2019, season four in 2020, and now there's another break for season five. Morgan explained in a recent interview with THR that he needs the time off to both shoot and write the next season, since the show films in two-season chunks. 

The sixth and final season will likely premiere in 2023. 

Netflix
How Far Will The Crown Get Before It Ends?

Seasons five and six will take the royal family into the 21st century, but not too far into it. Nothing super recent will be covered, but since each season tends to span around a decade, it makes sense that the show might end with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. That would mean William and Kate's 2011 wedding would be featured, but little else from the 2010s. 

Getty Images
When Does Elizabeth Debicki Debut?

Elizabeth Debicki will play a slightly older Diana in season five, which will likely cover the '90s from her split from Charles to her death in 1997. 

Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
Who Is the New Queen?

The entire cast gets replaced every two seasons, so Olivia Colman will pass the torch to Imelda Staunton, who you may know best as Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Who Else Is In Season 5?

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, and Leslie Manville will take over as Princess Margaret. 

She'll be joined by Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret. Other cast members have yet to be announced officially, but Dominic West is rumored to take on the role of Prince Charles.

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Is There Any Chance of Seeing Meghan Markle on The Crown?

Sadly, no. As much as we keep hoping, Morgan said that Harry and Meghan, despite the captivating drama they've added to the world of the royal family, are too recent to cover with any clarity. 

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end," he told THR. "One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance." 

Here's hoping for another season in 2040!  

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After "Close Call With Death"

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Quietly Welcome Baby No. 6

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After "Close Call With Death"

2

Watch Sneak Peek of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Tell-All With Oprah

3

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Quietly Welcome Baby No. 6

4

Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence After Car Crash

5

Jodie Foster Thanks Aaron Rodgers for Her Golden Globe Win