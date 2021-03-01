Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Sounds Off on His "Crazy" Season 2 Crew

Work hard, play hard.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Shephard teased what fans can expect from his season two crew. According to the Parsifal III captain, there's "something really special" about this season's cast.
"They're crazy, for sure. They know how to party," Captain Glenn exclusively shared with E! News. "They're a bit wild, but they're all really great people. They're very, very positive and focused on the job in front of them."
In addition to Captain Glenn, the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.
And when Captain Glenn said that the crew knows how to party, we believe him. In fact, in the January trailer for season two, the crew was in "party mode" while being cooped up on the boat due to COVID-19.
While Captain Glenn assured us that he kept an eye on the crew's party antics, he emphasized the importance of letting his team blow off steam. "Working on a yacht in a busy charter season is a bit of a pressure cooker," he relayed. "So, when there are not guests around, I will let them blow off a little steam—but I want to keep my eye on it, so it doesn't get out of hand."
According to the captain, the crew didn't always "know their limits." For the record, love triangles, drinking and naked swimming have all been teased this season.
Still, Captain Glenn concluded by telling us that season two is "gonna be a great season."

Season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres tonight, Mar. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
