Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Sounds Off on His "Crazy" Season 2 Crew

What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Work hard, play hard.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Shephard teased what fans can expect from his season two crew. According to the Parsifal III captain, there's "something really special" about this season's cast.

"They're crazy, for sure. They know how to party," Captain Glenn exclusively shared with E! News. "They're a bit wild, but they're all really great people. They're very, very positive and focused on the job in front of them."

In addition to Captain Glenn, the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

And when Captain Glenn said that the crew knows how to party, we believe him. In fact, in the January trailer for season two, the crew was in "party mode" while being cooped up on the boat due to COVID-19.