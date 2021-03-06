Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Ever-Changing Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II

In all her life, we can't imagine Queen Elizabeth II has ever served as opening act.

And yet here she is, delivering a pre-taped address on BBC One's A Celebration for Commonwealth Day special Mar. 7, hours before Oprah Winfrey is set to sit down with some friends of hers for a casual chat.

Kidding. Even those whose interest in the royal family begins and ends with new episodes of The Crown are well aware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry agreed to share their truth with the queen of all media in a primetime special that has drawn the inevitable comparisons to Princess Diana's 1995 BBC tell-all with British journalist Martin Bashir. (And not just because Meghan chose to wear her late mother-in-law's bracelet for the already filmed interview.)

While she has every intention to keep her upper lip as stiff as ever, the Queen is said to be none-too-pleased with the idea that the planned virtual Commonwealth Day celebration, airing in place of the annual in-person service, might be upstaged by her family airing their grievances.