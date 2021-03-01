Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Quietly Welcome Baby No. 6

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Apology After Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's family is growing once again.

The yoga instructor, who wed the 30 Rock alum in 2012, took to Instagram to announce their arrival of their newborn baby. Sharing a family photo, Hilaria wrote, "7," which references their six children and seemingly Alec's daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Together, Hilaria, who suffered a miscarriage in 2019, and Alec are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and Eduardo, 6 months. "We had a baby last night," Hilaria wrote in September at the time of Eduardo's arrival. "He is perfect, and we couldn't be happier."

While Hilaria and Alec have yet to share more details about their latest arrival, the couple, especially Hilaria, have recently taken a step back from the public eye amid accusations about her upbringing. The scrutiny—which was sparked by a viral Twitter thread in December—accused Hilaria of faking her Spanish accent and alleged she went by the name Hillary while growing up in Massachusetts.