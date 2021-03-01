Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks Silence After "Very Close Call With Death"

Watch : Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Safely 2 Days After Armed Robbery

Less than a week after he was hospitalized for a gunshot wound, Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has broken his silence on the life-threatening incident.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fischer was shot while out walking three of the pop star's French bulldogs. Two of the three dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken. Two days later, on Feb. 26, the canines were found and safely returned.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer wrote in a March 1 Instagram post. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

"Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care," he continued, "as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn."