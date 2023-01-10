These 3 Degrassi Stars Are in Ginny and Georgia: What the Rest of the Cast Is Up to Now

Watch : Behind The Scenes With The Cast of Ginny and Georgia

Whatever it takes, we know we can spot a Degrassi alum in any TV show. Which is why we were delighted to see not one, not two, but three fan-favorites in Ginny & Georgia, Netflix's hit series that returned Jan. 5 for its highly anticipated second season.

Billed as the successor to Gilmore Girls, the small-town dramedy follows a sarcastic single mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her even more sarcastic teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they try to start over in Wellsbury, Mass. Helping them to do so? Three former Degrassi stars.

Best known as poor little rich girl Frankie in the iconic Canadian teen drama's final seasons, Sara Waisglass steals every scene she's in as Ginny's bold best friend Max, while Chelsea Clark, best known for her four-season stint as Esme on Degrassi: Next Class, is also a part of their friend group as Norah.

And none other than Raymond Ablack, who played sweet and sensitive Sav for four years, has become one of the Internet's favorite boyfriends, thanks to his turn as brooding-yet-charming café owner Joe. You truly love to see it.

Of course, after catching the three former Degrassi Community School back on our screens, we had to check in with the cast of The Next Generation, including Nina Dobrev, Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Miriam McDonald and, of course, Drake.