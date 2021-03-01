The Crown's Gillian Anderson Reacts to Prince Harry's Comments on the Show

Watch : Gillian Anderson Says Margaret Thatcher Was the "Most Challenging" Role

Gillian Anderson is weighing in on Prince Harry's thoughts about her show The Crown.

The 52-year-old actress, who nabbed the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie on Sunday, Feb. 28, spoke to journalists in the press room following the event. A reporter asked Gillian how she felt about Prince Harry's acknowledgment during his The Late Late Show visit last week that the Netflix series from creator Peter Morgan is not purporting to be entirely fact-based.

"I would say that, you know, Harry is fairly well-qualified to judge what is fact or fiction, and that it was pleasing to hear that he understood what Peter was trying to do on the grounds that he's telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family, and that he has certainly many, many, many years of experience with that," the alum of The X-Files said. "It was nice to be on the outside—and also on the inside—of a show that I care about, hearing, perhaps, that subject put to rest. One would hope."