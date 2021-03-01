2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Winners
The Crown's Gillian Anderson Reacts to Prince Harry's Comments on the Show

After her win at the 2021 Golden Globes, Gillian Anderson told press how she felt about Prince Harry's recent comments regarding The Crown.

By Ryan Gajewski Mar 01, 2021 7:34 AMTags
Watch: Gillian Anderson Says Margaret Thatcher Was the "Most Challenging" Role

Gillian Anderson is weighing in on Prince Harry's thoughts about her show The Crown.

The 52-year-old actress, who nabbed the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie on Sunday, Feb. 28, spoke to journalists in the press room following the event. A reporter asked Gillian how she felt about Prince Harry's acknowledgment during his The Late Late Show visit last week that the Netflix series from creator Peter Morgan is not purporting to be entirely fact-based.

"I would say that, you know, Harry is fairly well-qualified to judge what is fact or fiction, and that it was pleasing to hear that he understood what Peter was trying to do on the grounds that he's telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family, and that he has certainly many, many, many years of experience with that," the alum of The X-Files said. "It was nice to be on the outside—and also on the inside—of a show that I care about, hearing, perhaps, that subject put to rest. One would hope."

photos
Fact-Checking The Crown Season 4

Gillian, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, also told reporters she hasn't heard feedback from any other members of the royal family regarding the critically praised series. "I think they decidedly don't express opinions," she replied.

NBC

During his The Late Late Show segment that aired on Feb. 25, Prince Harry told host James Corden about the royals-focused project, "It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself."

Prior to the start of the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony, Gillian told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that playing the late British Prime Minister brought a set of unique challenges

"You work for a long time on a voice, for instance, and she had a very, very specific voice," the performer shared. "Then you piece that together with movement and mannerisms and walk, and then it's putting those together at the same time with the words in front of the camera."

