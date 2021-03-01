Did the Globes Cameras Catch Al Pacino Taking a Nap? You Decide

Watch : Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

If you ask us, the 2021 Golden Globes telecast was filled with plenty of memorable moments, but it's not clear that Al Pacino would agree.

Footage of the iconic 80-year-old actor, nominated for Best Actor, Television Series Drama for his role on Amazon's Hunters, went viral after social media users began to debate whether Al had drifted asleep while waiting for his category.

Just before The Crown's Josh O'Connor won the prize, the camera showed the five nominees, and Al appeared to be either have closed his eyes or was looking downward until he suddenly looked front and center with a bit of a jolt.

"yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh," one social media user tweeted.

A different individual shared, "Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I've ever related to a celebrity."

Another user posted, "Al Pacino was definitely asleep on this #GoldenGlobes zoom call."

Al has not commented publicly on the viral moment. Jason Bateman (Ozark), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) were the other nominees in the category.