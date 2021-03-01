Iris Fights Iris in The Flash Season 7 Sneak Peek

Watch : "The Flash" Exclusive: Iris Fights With Mirror-Iris

Iris West (Candice Patton) is totally losing it.

The Flash finally returns this week after a long, long wait, and we all finally get to find out what's up with Iris inside that mirror. When last we saw her, she was still trapped in the Mirrorverse but had disappeared in a sort of rainbow explosion. Now we've got a taste of what's in store for her when the show returns, and it's not good.

In a new clip, exclusive to E! News, Iris comes face to face with a couple of old versions of Iris, including Barista Iris and About to Die in a Fabulous Coat Iris. Barista Iris explains to Regular Iris that her brain is officially broken, and when Regular Broken Brain Iris tries to escape, she runs into Fabulous Coat Iris. And Fabulous Coat Iris is not about to let her leave.

"There's no escaping this, Iris," Fabulous Coat Iris says menacingly. "How long have you been trying to get out? Weeks? Months? You are weak in every universe. An insignificant speck. A victim."