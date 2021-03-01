Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Brought Our New Faves Barb and Star to the Golden Globes

Watch : Kristen Wiig Reveals Twins' Names in Very Unique Way

If you haven't yet had the pleasure of renting the movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, consider this your sign to do so.

Kristen Wiig and writing partner Annie Mumolo just put on their finest sparkly culottes and took ultimate midwestern BFFS Barb and Star to the stage at the 2021 Golden Globes, and if you didn't know what was going on, you should find out what was going on. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a boost of serotonin you could absolutely use right now, and you know it.

During their bit on the Golden Globes stage, Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) waxed poetic about the joys of high-end Los Angeles shopping, like the Hollywood T-Shirt Store and Hollywood Souvenir and T-Shirts. Star got an oversized one dollar bill with Darth Vader as the President, and Barb got a glass collectible of the Tasmanian Devil, who is just trouble!

The ladies were on hand this evening to present the Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), but in the movie they lose their jobs and decide to spice of their lives with a trip to Vista Del Mar, Florida. There, they experience the joys of resort pools, banana boats, Tommy Bahama, a lounge singer who loves boobies, the occasional brush with death, and the best, sexiest role of Jamie Dornan's entire career.