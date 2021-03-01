Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Turn the 2021 Golden Globes Into Date Night

Watch : Christopher Meloni Teases "Law & Order" Return at Golden Globes

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon took the opportunity to enjoy an adorably express their affection during the 2021 Golden Globes.

During the event on Sunday, Feb. 28, the married couple of 32 years walked the red carpet together before emerging on-stage hand-in-hand to present the award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama to The Crown star Emma Corrin. Emma beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sarah Paulson (Ratched).

Kyra, 55, looked stunning in a cream-colored top and pants, while Kevin, 62, wore a classic black suit.

"Tonight's show has partnered with Feeding America, an organization whose network of food banks provides food and services to every county in America," Kyra said before presenting the award.

Kevin added, "They're trying to help the estimated 50 million Americans insecurity due to the COVID-19 crisis."

Kyra then got down to business with, "These five actresses created an extraordinary range of indelible characters this year."