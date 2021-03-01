Jodie Foster Shares a Kiss With Her Wife and Makes Sure to Thank Aaron Rodgers for Her Golden Globe Win

Perhaps no one looked more comfortable during the Golden Globes than Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison.
Curled up on the couch with their dog, Ziggy, and wearing chic pajama sets, the couple shared a celebratory kiss upon hearing that Foster was a surprise winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the based-on-a-true-story legal drama The Mauritanian. The film, about a man who spent 14 years locked up on Guantanamo Bay without ever being charged and the team that works tirelessly to free him, just hit theaters Feb. 12 but, with so many of them still closed in the U.S., its April 1 debut on Amazon Prime may be your best bet to see it.
But though she looked pretty darn shocked herself, Foster—being the veteran pro and now four-time Globe winner that she is—made sure to thank the people who got her to that moment.
And then some.
"Whoa!" she exclaimed. "Oh, my god, are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake um, I am...uh, I'm a little speechless I just never expected to ever be here again and um, wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers."
"Oh," Foster added, noting the round of applause emanating from somewhere, "my friends are screaming downstairs because it's kind of late. [Director] Kevin Macdonald, Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley and the real life people...and most of all the person that we all serve Mohamedou Ould Salahi, we love you. You have taught us so much about being a human being, about being joyful and loving and forgiving. That's a lesson you bring to everybody.
"All of these great ladies included. I love my wife! Thank you, Alex. And Ziggy. And Aaron Rodgers!" she added with a fist pump. "And you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome!"
Rodgers thanked Foster during his NFL MVP acceptance speech on Feb. 6, obviously something having to do with him now being engaged to Woodley. But though she's a Green Bay Packers fan, Foster doesn't actually know Rodgers. Yet she promised on Live With Jimmy Kimmel that, in return for the quarterback's shout-out to her, she would in turn thank him if she won the Golden Globe.
And Foster is nothing if not a woman of her word.
The cozy moment came eight years after Foster took the Globes stage to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement and gave a powerful speech in which she thanked her "one of the deepest loves of my life, my heroic co-parent, my ex-partner in love but righteous soul sister in life, Cydney Bernard," basically acknowledging publicly for the first time that she had been in a long-term relationship with a woman.
Drawing a thick line between her ways and the more contemporary ways of sharing so much of one's life on social media, Foster said cheekily, "I'm sorry, that's just not me. It never was and it never will be. Please don't cry because my reality show would be so boring. I would have to make out with Marion Cotillard or I'd have to spank Daniel Craig's bottom just to stay on the air. It's not bad work if you can get it, though.
"But seriously, if you had been a public figure from the time that you were a toddler, if you'd had to fight for a life that felt real and honest and normal against all odds, then maybe you too might value privacy above all else. Privacy."
She's been married to Hedison since 2014.