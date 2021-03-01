2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Kaley Cuoco Has the Ultimate Party for One To Celebrate Losing a Golden Globe

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco sure knows how to cheer herself up after losing at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Watch: Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Forecast: Regina King & More

Kaley Cuoco didn't win a Golden Globe, but she might have won the night anyway. 

The star and executive producer of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant was ready to virtually accept the award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy during the 2021 award show, but she ended up losing to Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara. She took it in stride, though. It may have sucked to not be able to attend the show in person, but there might also be a plus side to all the celebs having to stay home. For one, Cuoco would have had to wait a lot longer to celebrate her loss like this. 

With about an hour left in the ceremony, Cuoco posted a photo on Instagram of how her night was going. Still in her Oscar de la Renta gown, she sat on the floor and surrounded herself with party foods—cupcakes, pizza, a huge tray of mac and cheese and a cake with her face on it. In her lap, there sits another chocolate cake next to some hair extensions, and she's got a bottle of champagne in one hand with a slice of pizza in the other. A tiara sits atop her head. 

If you asked us to describe it all in one word, we'd go with "iconic." 

 
See the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globes

"I would like to thank...never mind!!" she captioned the incredible image, along with some celebratory emojis. 

You can see it below. 

Cuoco's day wasn't all bad, though. Earlier on Sunday, she revealed on social media that her husband, Karl Cook, had come home to surprise her for Golden Globes day. Plus, she got to wear that stunning dress! 

This was Cuoco's first Golden Globe nomination ever. Her former Big Bang Theory costar Jim Parsons was also nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Movie for his role in Netflix's Hollywood, but he lost to John Boyega

Watch the 2021 Golden Globes live telecast tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For a recap of all the winners and biggest show moments, watch E!'s After Party Golden Globes special at 11 p.m.!

