The Crown's Josh O'Connor Tears Up After Winning First Golden Globe

Watch : Josh O'Connor Actually Didn't Want to Audition for "The Crown"

"Hello everyone! Wow, that is quite a surprise!"

Sure, some stars act as though they can't believe it when their name is read at an awards show. But you could tell that The Crown's Josh O'Connor was truly and undoubtedly surprised when he was announced as the winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

While the shock wore off, the emotion remained as the English actor went on to say "thank you to everyone who makes The Crown what it is. I've had the time of my life making this show."

O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in seasons three and four of the Netflix hit, gave a special shoutout to his co-stars, saying, "To our incredible cast, every day working with you was a masterclass."